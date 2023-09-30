Indulge in German culture at Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg

Oktoberfest returns for its 43rd annual, family-friendly German culture festival on Oct. 6.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — People from all over can indulge in German culture next week in Fredericksburg, a small town in the Texas Hill Country, for its annual Oktoberfest. The festival starts Friday, Oct. 6, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

This year’s Oktoberfest is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors from all over Texas and far beyond. It started in 1981 and is based on the first Oktoberfest in Munich in 1810. It is Fredericksburg’s version of this Bavarian celebration.

In 2022, the festival in Fredericksburg was named the “Most Authentic Oktoberfest in America” by travel website Only in Your State, and it’s been identified as one of the best Oktoberfests in the U.S. by Fodor’s, Trip Advisor and Travel magazine.

“Oktoberfest offers something for everyone,” said Debbie Reeh, Oktoberfest manager, in a press release. “It’s our activities throughout the weekend that set our Oktoberfest apart. There’s so much to participate in.”

The weekend begins on Friday with the gates opening at 6 p.m. In addition to featuring a wide selection of German and American food from over a dozen vendors, and over 40 varieties of German, American, Texan and other imported beers, Oktoberfest showcases arts and collectibles from 30 juried artisans, including a select group of Texas Hill Country artists.

Among the most popular events over the course of the weekend are Friday’s OkTubaFest, meet-the-makers with the Shiner (Spoetzl Brewery) Brewmaster and the Leinenkugel team, and the Altstadt Waltz Contest.

Saturday’s events include the family-favorite Hauptstrasse Chicken Dance, the Samuel Adams Stein Hoist, the Weihenstephan Polka Contest and the Altstadt Keg Tapping. To close out the weekend on Sunday, visitors can participate in the Real Estate Advisory Team’s 42 Tournament and the Family Lederhosen and Dirndl Contest.

There will be activities for children of all ages. They can participate in games, watch a magician and get their faces painted.

Adult tickets range from $10 to $20 each, children 7 to 12 are $1 each, and children 6 and under are free.

