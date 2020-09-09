Officials warn of scams targeting the elderly and package receivers

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Texas Attorney General's Office are warning of two separate scams.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas and U.S. officials this week warned of two separate scams that are targeting the elderly and those expecting packages.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), individuals claiming to represent the DOJ have been targeting the elderly and have attempted to obtain personal information from the recipient, or have left voicemails with a return phone number. That number directs the caller to a recorded menu that matches the recorded menu from the DOJ's main phone line.

Eventually, the DOJ said the caller reaches an "operator" who steers the user to someone claiming to be an investigator. That person then attempts to gain the caller's personal information.

“Phone scams are an ugly and pervasive act of victimization. The scams being reported to our National Elder Fraud Hotline are especially heinous because they show the perpetrators are preying upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – the elderly,” said OVC Director Jessica Hart. “As if this were not despicable enough, the scammers do so posing as employees of the Justice Department, usurping public trust in the agency that serves as a bastion of fairness and lawfulness while these scams exploit the elderly for financial gain. The first step to identifying these criminals is to have their crimes reported.”

Those who get these calls are encouraged not to provide personal information and to report them to the FTC via its website or by calling 877–FTC–HELP (877-382-4357). Fraud can also be reported to the FBI for law enforcement here.

In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning of another scam targeting those who may be expecting a package delivery.

He said scammers have been sending text messages including false package delivery notices and a fraudulent link. The texts usually state that a package is pending delivery and requests the recipient to "claim ownership" by providing their credit card and personal information.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text should take the following steps:

Do not click on any links.

Do not respond to the message, share the message, or give out any personal, financial or identifying information.

Delete the message and block the number that sent the message.

Report the phone number and message contents to the Office of the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission.

Shipping companies like DHL, UPS, FedEx and Amazon will not contact consumers about package issues via text.

You can report fraud to the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-800-621-0508 toll-free. Complaints can also be submitted online here.