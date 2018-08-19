MANOR, Texas — UPDATE: The Austin and Manor Fire Departments and STAR Flight responded to a brushfire in Manor at the same location as another brush fire Sunday a week ago.

Star Flight's view of Manor Brush fire pic.twitter.com/kEdcOolfqb — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 26, 2018

According to officials, the fire reached seven acres. Crews from Pflugerville also assisted.

The AFD first reported the fire around 5:30 p.m. It was contained by 8 p.m. after STAR Flight made 21 drops.

Manor fire estimated at 7 acres. Star Flight continues to work hot spots. pic.twitter.com/Qu7k4gIc0i — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 27, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: The Manor and Austin Fire Departments, along with the help of STAR Flight, battled a large brush fire outside of Manor Sunday afternoon.

According to the AFD, the fire started near 13100 Old Highway 20. No structures were initially threatened, though officials said firefighters were working in extremely dry conditions and triple-digit heat.

Travis County ESD 12 Fire Chief Ryan Smith said crews first responded to a smoke investigation around 2 p.m., but heavy winds from the southeast upgraded it to a brush alarm.

Smith said the fire burned about 20 acres of wooded farmland that is not easy to access, an exact piece of land that caught fire last year. STAR Flight assisted by dropping water. He said a fire broke out in the same place about a year ago.

"Last year it was real scary," said Joe Sotelo, who lives nearby. "It was bigger than this one."

According to Smith, the fire was contained before 5 p.m. Officials are still investigating the cause.

