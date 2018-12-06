The Travis County Sheriff's Office is hoping an artist's sketch of a suspect, who allegedly stabbed, sexually assaulted, and stole a woman's cell phone, will help provide more leads in the case.

Police said at approximately 4:30 a.m. June 9, a woman walking through the Churchill Crossing apartment complex, located in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive, was attacked.

According to TCSO, the suspect asked the woman for money and then pulled her into a secluded area, where he allegedly assaulted her sexually, stabbed her, stole her phone before he ran away.

Police described the suspect as an approximately 30-year-old, 5-foot-6-inch tall black man with light complexion, a medium build, straight hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a brown jacket, police said.

Friday, June 22, the sheriff's office released a sketch of the suspect based off of a description from the victim.

Police said the investigation led detectives to a person of interest, who has since been ruled out as the suspect in question.

People in the area KVUE spoke with Wednesday hadn't heard about the incident.

"It's a sad situation, that you can't walk in an area that normally is considered to be rather tranquil, but unfortunately it happens," said James Seehafer.

"Very uncomfortable, I was going to go home right now because, and just run, where I usually run, because I don't want to risk anything, it's not worth it", said Isabel Estrada.

They say they're going to try to be extra cautious in the area now.

"Best I can be is alert, pay attention to sounds, and if you don't know them, don't trust them, and uh that's about all you can do," said Seehafer.

"I always try to be safe, but I definitely don't think about that because I've never had an incident happen to me. So, I always feel very safe whenever I run, but now I definitely have to be more on the lookout for that situation," said Estrada.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at (512)854-1444.

