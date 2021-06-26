Have you seen him? Officials looking for missing Fort Hood soldier

According to Fort Hood, Spc. Abram Salas II left on his own accord for unknown reasons and could be in San Antonio.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is asking for the public's help in finding missing Specialist Abram Salas II, a soldier on Fort Hood.

Fort Hood said Salas may be driving a four door, white Dodge Dart with Texas license plate NFP-2796. Salas is described as a Hispanic man who is 5' 6" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Salas' unit reported that he failed to report to work on June 23, Fort Hood said. Attempts to contact the soldier by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family have been unsuccessful.

An initial investigation found that Salas left on his own accord for unknown reasons, Fort Hood said in a release. The military post added that credible information indicated he may be in the San Antonio area.

DES and military officials are in contact with the soldier's unit and family to help ensure his safety, Fort Hood said.

Anyone with information related to Salas' whereabouts or details related to the conditions he went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170. Fort Hood said law enforcement officials would protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence.