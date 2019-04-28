KYLE, Texas — Hays County has identified the two young victims from the Kyle hit-and-run on Saturday, April 27.

Police said the incident happened near the Interstate Highway 35 access road and Windy Hill Road at about 9:20 p.m.

The City of Kyle, TX - Local Government Kyle police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the deaths of two females. The two-vehicle accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the...

Witnesses said a pickup truck hit a sedan with five passengers in it. Two of those people died. They were sisters, identified by Hays County as Hayden Weissman, 18, and Peyton Weissman, 16. The three others in the car were also taken to the hospital. Both victims were wearing seat belts at the time.

The victims went to Frisco ISD's Lakeland High School. All of the passengers are from out of town.

The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

City of Kyle

Police said the person in the pickup truck, 61-year-old Macario M. Hernandez of Buda, caused the wreck and ran away from the scene on foot. He was quickly located by Hays County Sheriff's Office deputies and taken into custody.

Hernandez has been charged with two counts of accident causing death and three counts of accident causing serious bodily injury. Additional charges could be pending.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact police at (512) 268-3232.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man arrested after Kyle hit-and-run leaves two teens dead

Teen girl shot in parked car near Lakeline Mall, police say

Stormy and wet start to the month of May