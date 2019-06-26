HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A teenager is dead after drowning in the Five Mile Dam area north of San Marcos on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was identified as Wyatt James Kunze of Lockhart, Texas.

Officials said the call came in at 2:06 p.m. at Dudley Johnson Park, also known as 5 Mile Dam, at 4444 S. Old Stagecoach Road.

A 15-year-old boy was located by the San Marcos Area Recovery Team (SMART) in the water near the area where witnesses said he was last seen. Officials said he was there swimming with a cousin when they approached a dropoff and he drowned. The sheriff's office said she attempted to save him but was unsuccessful.

Hays County said parks were closed after the incident to allow emergency personnel to work the scene. The parks have since reopened.

Officials do not believe there to be any foul play or substance use involved. Water and crowd conditions in the area appeared to be fairly average when the incident happened, they said. The duo was swimming in a designated swimming zone.

This investigation is ongoing. The Hays County Sheriff's Office responded with the assistance of San Marcos, Kyle and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

As a press conference Thursday, county officials said they will be looking into the incident to see if any changes need to be made to the park.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man killed in Round Rock shooting, woman in custody

Beth Chapman, wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' has died

Kayakers spend their day cleaning up the San Marcos River