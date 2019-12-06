PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A body was recovered from Lake Pflugerville Wednesday morning where a kayaker recently went missing. On Monday, she was identified as 23-year-old Puja Thapa.
According to the City of Pflugerville, the body was found at 6:23 a.m. Officials said she was identified as the woman who was reported missing.
On Sunday, Pflugerville police received a call about a potential drowning at Lake Pflugerville. As severe weather rolled in, the woman was carried into deep water on her kayak, officials said.
A weather station near Lake Pflugerville recorded wind gusts of up to 48 miles per hour at the time the kayaker was reported missing.
RELATED: 'It breaks my heart' | Search for body of missing kayaker on Lake Pflugerville continues
Police, fire officials, a dive team and others helped conduct a two-day search for the missing kayaker, but she was not found. The search then switched from rescue to recovery.
The lake and trail were re-opened to the public on Tuesday at noon.
WATCH: Pflugerville police searching for missing kayaker
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Police: He tried to kidnap a child at a Walmart. It happened in the bathroom.
Video shows group throwing scooters into Lady Bird Lake from Congress Avenue bridge