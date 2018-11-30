AUSTIN — Calling all Austin soccer fans: Official merchandise for the new soccer team coming to Austin is now on sale.

The launch of their merchandise comes shortly after Austin FC leaders held tryouts to find their new players.

RELATED:

Austin's new MLS soccer team receives its name, color scheme

Austin Bold FC hosts soccer tryouts ahead of first season in 2019

Austin FC to 'be a reality' despite Columbus Crew staying in Ohio

Austin FC merchandise includes t-shirts, hoodies and hats featuring their special logo.

If you'd like to purchase Austin FC merchandise, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV