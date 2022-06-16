Officer cleared after fatally shooting Austin man who set home on fire

The man was shot after he fired at officers. The incident took place after he was repeatedly asked to clear the weeds at his home.

AUSTIN, Texas — An officer has been cleared after he fatally shot a suspect who was firing at officers and subsequently set his home on fire in 2021.

A Travis County Special Grand Jury on Thursday concluded its review of the Oct. 27, 2021, incident, choosing not to return an indictment for Austin Police Officer Eric Strnad.

That day, Code Compliance Officers for the City of Austin went to the Pinkney Lane residence to clear the weeds. The officers knocked on Robert Richart's door, stating that they had a signed order to trim his yard. The man did not open his door but responded through the window.

As they began to work in the yard, shots were fired from inside the home at the code officers, neighbors and police who were overseeing the cleanup. The SWAT team was then called to handle the situation. As they surrounded the home, he continued to shoot.

Officials eventually sent in a robot, which discovered there was a fire inside the home. Soon after as smoke began finding its way outside, Richart opened his garage door, coming out with a rifle and pistol, officials said. That is when he was shot by Officer Strnad, who fired six times. Richart died on the scene.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said District Attorney Jose Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Strnad’s conduct was not unlawful.”