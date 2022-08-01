Office of Police Oversight releases annual report on APD

The Austin Police Department investigated both internal and external complaints.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Sixteen out of 90 external complaints and 60 out of 114 internal complaints from the community to the Austin Police Department ended in sustained policy violations in 2021, according to an annual report from the Office of Police Oversight.

The office asked APD to investigate 220 external complaints after receiving 2,239 community contacts that year. APD looked into 90 of the 220 complaints.

APD also set out to examine 130 internal complaints and ended up investigating 114 of them.

The annual report went on to say that "officers who have retired while under investigation has increased, from two officers in 2019 to 11 officers in 2020 and 15 officers in 2021." Retirement or resignation ends active investigations and disciplinary processes.

The end of 2021 saw an arbitration decision that changed the office's 2022 complaint process.