Austin Office of Civil Rights to hold open house meetings on supporting renter rights

The City of Austin Office of Civil Rights is seeking to improve protection for renters starting with community discussions this month, the City announced Wednesday.

Protection efforts would impact at least half of the Austin community, as 2020 Census data reported that over 50% of Austin residents are tenants.

These tenants have the opportunity to meet with the Office of Civil Rights through in-person open house meetings Saturday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 29. The Saturday meetings will take place at the YMCA North on Rundberg Lane from 10-11:30 a.m., and the Wednesday meetings will be held at the Montopolis Recreation and Community Center from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Office of Civil Rights hopes these meetings will provide insight into how renters will be impacted by adjustments aimed at improving their rights.

In February, the City Council approved two resolutions related to renter protection: one discussing renters' rights to assemble and remedy wrongs, and one ordering City of Austin staff to investigate "an additional right to address lease violations prior to eviction," the City said.

“The right to assemble and redress grievances has always been a significant hallmark of change,” civil rights officer Carol Johnson said. “The opportunity to provide safe places to address housing issues through tenant organizing will provide another tool for landlords and tenants to continue to work hand-in-hand to ensure that housing choice and housing opportunity is equitable, safe, decent and affordable.”