AUSTIN, Texas — Do you remember your periodic table of elements from school? It might be time for a refresher Thursday since it is officially National Periodic Table Day.

Even though it had been used unofficially prior to the late 19th century, Dmitri Mendeleev was the first person to create and organize the table according to periodic properties. This table shows our world's chemical elements, arranged by atomic number.

Jay Wallis

RELATED: Periodic table gets 4 new elements

The elements are listed in order of increasing atomic number, which comes from the number of protons in each atom of that specific element. Groups are the columns and periods are the rows. The three main parts of the periodic table metals, metalloids and nonmetals.

When Mendeleev created the first table, there were originally 60 elements. However, he left room for future discoveries of other elements. Now, there are 118, with 98 occurring naturally and 20 man-made.

Technetium was the first man-made element added to the table. Mercury and Bromine are the only two elements -- at room temperature zero -- that are liquid.