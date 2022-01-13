Austin police seeking suspect accused of brandishing AK-47 at Nyle Maxwell Supercenter

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kenneth Ray Paynes.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking a suspect accused of ramming into the service garage at the Nyle Maxwell Supercenter and brandishing an assault weapon around employees earlier this month.

Police said the incident began on Jan. 3 around 10:50 a.m. when a black Dodge Charger pulled up to the garage bay and waited on the pressure sensor to open the door. The garage was malfunctioning that day, police said, so it did not respond to the sensor. That's when the Charger drove forward, striking the door multiple times before parking.

Officials said the man then exited the vehicle, holding an AK-47 pistol also known as a "Draco." As he exited the Charger, police said employees and customers began to flee and hide from the man, believing it may have been a potential active-shooter situation. The man reportedly walked around the business for a few minutes, described as if he was looking for someone, before he left the scene in the Charger.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth Ray Paynes. Police said he remains at large and is wanted for three felony warrants, including terroristic threat, evading motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Police added that a search warrant was executed on Paynes' Travis County residence on Jan. 12. Officials located the AK-47 pistol loaded with a 40-round magazine inside the Charger, along with three semi-automatic pistols and two AR-15 rifles.

Anyone with information about this case, including customers who may have fled, is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at -512-974-4463, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.