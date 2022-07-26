One dead, another injured in southeast Austin shooting

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road, north of Teri Road and east of South Pleasant Valley Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Austin on Tuesday night.

According to the Austin Police Department, the incident happened at the Eastern Oaks apartments in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road, north of Teri Road and east of South Pleasant Valley Road.

APD said a man and a woman were shot just before 8 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident began as a verbal altercation between neighbors.

No suspect is in custody at this time, but police believe they know who the shooter is.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No other information is available at this time.