NTSB releases new details about Lady Bird Lake plane crash

The NTSB said the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit and then loss of engine power.

AUSTIN, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday released new information about the plane crash at Lady Bird Lake involving a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden a day prior. 

The NTSB said the warden reported smoke in the cockpit and then loss of engine power. It was a Cessna 206 that went into the water Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Paddle boarder Nicholas Compton helped bring the warden to shore. He said the pilot was first able to grab onto a woman’s paddleboard and, when he arrived, he threw a life jacket to the pilot who grabbed ahold both boards and floated to shore.

RELATED: Texas Parks and Wildlife plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake after experiencing mechanical issues

They were about 50 yards offshore. Compton said the pilot appeared to be in shock.

Officials said he was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. Texas Parks and Wildlife said that game warden was taken to hospital, examined and has since been released.

The NTSB said a preliminary report about the crash is expected to be published in 15 days.

