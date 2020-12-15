November APD report shows little change in Austin crime totals

However, murders have increased notably compared to this point last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in May 2020.

In a year where government officials were often calling attention to the rate of crime in Austin, according to the latest report from the Austin Police Department, overall crime remains virtually unchanged compared to 2019.

Overall totals show crimes against persons actually decreased by 1%, with 18,971 total crimes reported in 2020 and 19,211 at this point in 2019.

However, murders increased by 55% when compared to this time last year. At this point last year, 29 murders had been reported. As of the end of November 2020, there had been 45.

Other increases in this category included kidnapping at 4%, aggravated assault at 20%, intimidation at 3% and statutory rape at 10%.

Meanwhile, crimes against property showed a 0% change overall. In this category, however, the city did see some increases as well.

Robbery saw a 5% increase with 1,014 reported incidents compared to 964 in 2019. Arson saw a 35% increase, with 126 compared to 93 at this point last year. Burglary and auto theft also saw increases.

On the other hand, crimes against society decreased by more than a quarter. These include acts such as drug violations, pornography, gambling and prostitution. This year, only prostitution-related crimes saw an increase.

To view the full report, click here.