Grand opening celebrates 1.3-mile extension to Northern Walnut Creek Trail

Saturday’s grand opening celebration featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, a family bike ride and a guided nature walk along the recently completed trail.

AUSTIN, Texas — Walnut Creek Trail Park is getting even bigger!

The City's Public Works Urban Trails program celebrated the new 1.3-mile trail connecting Overbrook Drive to the park on Saturday afternoon at the Walnut Creek Pool.

With the new addition, the Northern Walnut Creek Trail is now 4.4 miles long – from the Balcones Neighborhood Park to Overbrook Drive.

The 12-foot-wide trail is ADA-accessible and includes two new bridges and four new boardwalks. The City said it provides a new, safer route for people walking and cycling to cross under North Lamar Boulevard, connecting nearby neighborhoods to the park.

Community leaders were present for the event, including Councilmember Leslie Pool of District 7, Interim Director of Public Works James Snow, Director of Parks and Recreation Kimberly McNeeley, as well as representatives from nonprofits Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, Shoal Creek Conservancy, Red Line Parkway, Austin Ridge Riders and the Walnut Creek Neighborhood Association.

The project cost approximately $3 million to construct and was funded through the 2016 bond and contributions from Austin Parks and Recreation.