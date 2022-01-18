Police search for man accused of shooting at person in northeast Austin parking lot

APD said the man fired a gun at a person who told him to slow down while driving through a Kohl's shopping center parking lot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting at someone in the parking lot of a northeast Austin shopping center on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the Kohl’s Shopping Center at 13609 N. I-35 around 2:45 p.m.

A victim told officers a gray Volkswagen Jetta was speeding through the parking lot when the victim told the driver to slow down.

The driver then discharged a weapon, firing one round toward the person, police said. The round hit the pavement near the victim.

The car is described as a 2006-2010 Volkswagen Jetta with five-spoke stock wheels. It appears to have dark tint and a sunroof. Police said the driver’s side headlight was not working.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-4463 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest.