Woman killed in northeast Austin house fire; crews also responding to fire in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department crews are responding to multiple fires across the city Friday morning.
Just before 4:15 a.m., AFD said that crews were working two structure fires, one at a gas station in southeast Austin and the other at a home in northeast Austin.
AFD and Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that a woman died as a result of the house fire on Little Fatima Lane near East Parmer and Yager lanes. As of 5 a.m. Friday, crews don't know what started that fire.
At 4:20 a.m., AFD provided an update on the gas station fire on Oltorf Street and Willow Creek Drive. Crews said that the exterior fire had extended into the building.
There is no word yet on any injuries at that fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
