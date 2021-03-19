Woman killed in northeast Austin house fire; crews also responding to fire in southeast Austin

The Austin Fire Department reported that crews were responding to both fires around 4:15 a.m. Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department crews are responding to multiple fires across the city Friday morning.

Just before 4:15 a.m., AFD said that crews were working two structure fires, one at a gas station in southeast Austin and the other at a home in northeast Austin.

AFD and Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that a woman died as a result of the house fire on Little Fatima Lane near East Parmer and Yager lanes. As of 5 a.m. Friday, crews don't know what started that fire.

AFD has 2 working structure fires, one at gas station on Oltorf and another at residential structure on Little Fatima Lane . ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ has obtained a DOS pronouncement on 1 victim on Fatima. pic.twitter.com/pp9oq7YVLi — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 19, 2021

At 4:20 a.m., AFD provided an update on the gas station fire on Oltorf Street and Willow Creek Drive. Crews said that the exterior fire had extended into the building.

There is no word yet on any injuries at that fire.

From scene on Oltorf and Willow Creek, exterior fire has extended into building. pic.twitter.com/PoYQg3hDXu — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.