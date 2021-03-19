x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Woman killed in northeast Austin house fire; crews also responding to fire in southeast Austin

The Austin Fire Department reported that crews were responding to both fires around 4:15 a.m. Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department crews are responding to multiple fires across the city Friday morning.

Just before 4:15 a.m., AFD said that crews were working two structure fires, one at a gas station in southeast Austin and the other at a home in northeast Austin.

AFD and Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that a woman died as a result of the house fire on Little Fatima Lane near East Parmer and Yager lanes. As of 5 a.m. Friday, crews don't know what started that fire.

At 4:20 a.m., AFD provided an update on the gas station fire on Oltorf Street and Willow Creek Drive. Crews said that the exterior fire had extended into the building.

There is no word yet on any injuries at that fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin Public Health to trial drive-thru vaccination site

Texas Rep. Chip Roy under fire for comments during anti-Asian hate hearing

Data shows people moving to Austin from out of state able to price out Austinites looking to move within city

Austin man develops bots, creates Slack workspace to help notify Texans of COVID-19 vaccine availability