AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a woman was shot in northeast Austin overnight on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the Rosemont at Hidden Creek Apartments, which is near the East US 290 Highway.

Police have not been able to release much information, but KVUE's crews found a car covered in bullet holes.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

