13 residents displaced by northeast Austin apartment fire

Five residents and four firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are cleaning up after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in northeast Austin.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire broke out at the Costa Esmeralda apartments on East Anderson Lane. The fire spread to four apartments.

AFD and the Austin Police Department assisted with evacuation and rescues from residents on balconies.

Five residents and four firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation. Thirteen residents, one dog and one cat were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

