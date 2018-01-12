AUSTIN — UPDATE: All northbound I-35 lanes near Braker Lane have been re-opened after a multi-vehicle collision caused major delays Saturday morning, Austin police said.
PREVIOUS:
A collision involving several vehicles and an 18-wheeler is causing a major traffic delay in I-35 in Austin Saturday morning.
According to the Austin Police Department, the crash happened in the 11000 block of North I-35 near Braker Lane.
KVUE captured a live look at the traffic backed up on I-35 due to the crash.
