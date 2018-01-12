AUSTIN — UPDATE: All northbound I-35 lanes near Braker Lane have been re-opened after a multi-vehicle collision caused major delays Saturday morning, Austin police said.

11000 BLK N IH 35 NB now open. WC2 #atxtraffic — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) December 1, 2018

PREVIOUS:

A collision involving several vehicles and an 18-wheeler is causing a major traffic delay in I-35 in Austin Saturday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, the crash happened in the 11000 block of North I-35 near Braker Lane.

Collision involving multiple vehicles and an 18 wheeler 11000 BLK N IH 35 NB. Entire NB roadway currently closed. Please avoid the area. WC2 #atxtraffic — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) December 1, 2018

KVUE captured a live look at the traffic backed up on I-35 due to the crash.

© 2018 KVUE-TV