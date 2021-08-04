Man arrested for murder after deadly North Austin shooting

Cordell Adams is accused of shooting the victim in the head during the incident on North Lamar Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 36-year-old man has been arrested for murder after a deadly shooting in North Austin on Monday, Aug. 2.

The U.S. Marshals said Cordell Christopher Adams was arrested on Wednesday morning at a residence in the 1000 block of Fieldwood Drive in Austin. A murder warrant had been issued for his arrest in connection with a shooting at 10102 N. Lamar Blvd.

According to an affidavit, Adams allegedly shot the victim in the head, and the victim later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in locating and apprehending Adams. An investigation by the U.S. Marshals showed Adams was actively in the Austin area.

Adams was arrested without incident and taken to the Travis County Jail. Adams is being held with a bond set at $500,000.