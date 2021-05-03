Police searching for suspect in North Lamar food truck robberies

The man may have burns from hot oil thrown at him by one of the victims, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for help locating a man suspected of robbing two food trucks in northeast Austin on Monday, March 1.

Police say the robberies occurred in the North Lamar area approximately 80 minutes apart.

The first robbery was reported around 1:10 a.m. Two Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos employees were closing up for the night when they were approached by the suspect, police said.

The suspect reportedly held both employees at gunpoint while demanding money. He then fled eastbound on foot before jumping into a white sedan and driving off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second robbery was reported around 2:30 a.m. The suspect approached four Taqueria la Chilanguita Food Stand employees who were shutting the restaurant down for the night and attempted to rob them at gunpoint. Police said one of the victims hit the suspect with a pan and threw hot oil on him. The suspect quickly fled the scene.

The victims in both incidents were unharmed.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He was armed with a silver and black handgun. The suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing. He may have burns from the hot oil, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.