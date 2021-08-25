x
Driver crashes car into building near North Lamar, causing fire

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after a fiery car crash near North Lamar Boulevard and West 30th Street early Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. The driver was heading southbound on Lamar when he crashed into a building. The vehicle and building then both caught on fire.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was able to get out of the vehicle but suffered serious burns. He was taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

 Officials said no one else was in the car.

No additional information is available at this time.

