Driver crashes car into building near North Lamar, causing fire

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after a fiery car crash near North Lamar Boulevard and West 30th Street early Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. The driver was heading southbound on Lamar when he crashed into a building. The vehicle and building then both caught on fire.

Austin Fire units on scene at N Lamar and 29th street with a vehicle into. Holding with fire. Driver of the vehicle sent to hospital in ambulance with burns. pic.twitter.com/U1SqDzwRgT — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 25, 2021

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was able to get out of the vehicle but suffered serious burns. He was taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Officials said no one else was in the car.

FINAL Vehicle into Building Collision at W 30TH ST / N LAMAR BLVD: Patient count stands at 1. #ATCEMSMedics are remaining on scene to support @AustinFireInfo operations. Please avoid the area. No other information available, no further updates planned. Pics from scene attached. pic.twitter.com/a8j3TA1nxD — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 25, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.