Driver crashes car into building near North Lamar, causing fire

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after a fiery car crash near North Lamar Boulevard and West 30th Street early Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. The driver was heading southbound on Lamar when he crashed into a building. The vehicle and building then both caught on fire.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was able to get out of the vehicle but suffered serious burns. He was taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Officials said no one else was in the car.
No additional information is available at this time.
