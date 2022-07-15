2 people escape North Austin house fire

The pair climbed out of a window because the fire was blocking the doors to the outside.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are OK after they escaped a house that was on fire in North Austin.

Austin Fire Department crews responded to the fire at the house on North Creek Drive, just north of Rundberg Lane and west of Interstate 35, at around 2 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage. The two people had to climb out of a back window because the fire had blocked the doors to the outside.

Working fire 9500 blk North Creek Dr, 1 house fully involved on arrival with 2nd house burning on exterior. Now under control with all occupants accounted for. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/VzUBtEq2oU — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 15, 2022

The flames spread to a neighbor's house, damaging that residence as well. The house where the fire broke out is a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

Austin firefighters told KVUE Friday morning that they were looking for a dog, but they don't believe it survived.

No additional information is available at this time.

