NC first lady apologizes after admitting to 'flipping off' Trump supporters

Kristin Cooper said her “personal Facebook comments and actions leading to it were inappropriate.”

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s first lady has apologized after a screenshot of her saying she “flipped off” supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally in the state was circulated on social media.

Kristin Cooper apologized Thursday through an emailed statement from her spokesperson to The News & Observer.

The screenshot of Cooper's comments shows her saying that she “flipped off” a “pitiful family group” that was waving flags at the state Capitol.

Michelle Morrow, an organizer for the event on Sunday, told WRAL-TV that attendees had been carrying a “Trump flag" and other flags.

"She said it wasn't her proudest moment, but that [she] could not tolerate pathetic clowns and what we were doing on the State Capitol," said Morrow. In the post, Cooper also admitted she had given the middle finger to families with children holding flags.