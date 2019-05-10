AUSTIN, Texas — Ten people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department said it all started after a resident left food cooking on their stove.

The fire broke out at the Woodland Heights Apartments located at 8312 Interstate 35 near U.S. Highway 183. AFD started tweeting about the fire at 3:30 a.m.

The fire caused serious damage to one apartment unit in the complex and smoke damaged four other units.

A father and his two children had to break through a window to escape the flames, AFD said. Firefighters said the man was taken to the hospital with burns and lacerations from breaking out of the window, while the two children were taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

PHOTOS: Fire left on stove leads to fire at apartment complex

Authorities said the family is expected to be okay.

The 10 residents at the complex who were displaced are getting help from the Red Cross.

The AFD checked the smoke detectors in the apartment complex following the fire and confirmed that none of them worked. Firefighters said an incident like this demonstrates why it's important to always check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

First responders have had a busy several hours overnight Saturday. A woman and a man were injured after a shooting broke out and the woman crashed her car into a gas station to escape. Earlier in the morning, three people – including two teens – were injured after their car drove into water in South Austin.

WATCH: Austin apartment fire that displaced 10 started because of food on the stove

