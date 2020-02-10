Two people injured in North Austin shooting; police seeking more information

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near a North Austin apartment complex.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were injured in a shooting near a North Austin apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Limestone Canyon Apartments on Walnut Park Crossing shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Officers received multiple 911 calls in regard to shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a gray sedan crashed into the middle pillars of one of the apartment complex's parking structures, police said.

They also found two people with gunshot wounds. Medics transported both of them to the hospital in serious condition. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

The relationship between the two victims is unclear at the moment.

Police do not believe the shooting is related to the Wednesday night shooting of 16-year-old Luke Kemper, which occurred about two miles west of Thursday afternoon's shooting.

Right now, detectives are working to determine who the suspect(s) may be. If you have any information, call 911.

12118 Walnut Park Crossing - Shooting https://t.co/SxrBZ7FWUj — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 2, 2020