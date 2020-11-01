AUSTIN, Texas — The scene has been cleared after police, fire and EMS crews responded to a reported shooting in North Austin on Friday night. EMS later said all responders were canceled off the call.

Emergency services responded to the 800 block of Prairie Trail around 9:20 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD said officers on the scene hadn’t located anybody who had been shot.

EMS said multiple response units remained in the area as they investigated "the legitimacy of the incident."

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Your photos: Hail, heavy winds and rain pound the Austin area

Live blog: Severe storms roll through Central Texas Friday night

5.2 magnitude earthquake, others latest to hit Puerto Rico