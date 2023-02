The incident happened around Interstate 35 and Rundberg Lane on Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in North Austin on Sunday evening.

The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Interstate 35, near Rundberg Lane.

No other information is available at this time.