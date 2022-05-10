Police searching for suspect linked to 9 violent robberies in North Austin

Police have warned residents in the area to be especially aware of their surroundings as some victims have been seriously injured and hospitalized.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be behind a series of at least nine robberies that took place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4 in North Austin.

Police said the incidents happened on Northgate Boulevard, along the 300 to 1800 block of W. Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a Black man, possibly in his mid-30s, between 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall and stocky/muscular. He was wearing dark clothing and a face covering and sometimes wearing gloves.

A machete, firearm and bat were used throughout the string of robberies.

Police have warned residents in the area to be especially aware of their surroundings as some victims have been seriously injured and hospitalized. Most of the victims have been Hispanic or non-English speaking, APD said.

The suspect has been seen testing doorknobs at various complexes in the area, along with car doors.

APD is asking the public to:

Lock all doors including patio doors, front doors, car doors, gates

Report any suspicious people to 911 – if you see someone carrying a machete, relay that to dispatch and reference this robbery suspect so patrol can respond quickly

Stay off your phone while walking through parking lots and be aware and observant of your surroundings

Try to have someone with you while walking to and from your vehicle in parking lots

Remind your apartment management to ensure the surveillance cameras are working

Open a bank account – do not carry large amounts of cash on you

If you have a surveillance camera/doorbell that may have suspicious activity from this area regarding the described suspect, reach out to the APD robbery tip line.

Anyone with any information on the robberies or suspect is asked to contact police at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.