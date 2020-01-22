AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for a man accused of multiple thefts and violent robberies that began in Dec. 2019.

The first incident happened at 8500 N. Interstate Highway 35 service road southbound on Dec. 4 around 7:40 a.m., police said.

The suspect was allegedly responsible for another incident on Dec. 7 at 825 E. Rundberg Lane around 5:30 p.m., followed by a third incident at 94001 N. I-35 service road northbound at 4:45 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail.

Police said they have potentially identified the suspect but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.

