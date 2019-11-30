AUSTIN, Texas — One person is injured after a shooting in North Austin on Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Quail Creek Drive and Payton Gin Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

A man in his 40s was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: One dead, another injured in North Austin shooting

Police are on the scene.

The public is asked to remain clear of the area.

No further information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police chief: Officer working Thanksgiving gets Starbucks cup with 'PIG' written on it

2 killed, 3 injured in London stabbing

A Charlotte woman is now the oldest living American