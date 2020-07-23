Man arrested after shots fired during North Austin chase

Officers said the man was taken into custody without any major injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after a chase in North Austin lead to Texas DPS troopers firing their weapons.

According to the Austin Police Department who assisted in the investigation, troopers were chasing a driver and at some point during the chase, fired their weapons.

The driver reportedly crashed at Rutland Village west of Rutland Drive. The man got out of the car and ran away but was caught a block or two away. Officers said the man was taken into custody without any major injuries.

KVUE has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.