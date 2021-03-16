One hospitalized in North Austin after train and vehicle crash

Officials said that the crash happened at approximately 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Parmer Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was sent to the hospital after being involved in a crash between a train and a vehicle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS officials said that the crash happened at approximately 10:47 a.m. Tuesday at a train crossing in the 3100 block of W. Parmer Lane. Capital Metro confirmed to KVUE the train was a MetroRail train. KVUE's Bryce Newberry said it's unclear if the train hit the car or if the car hit the train.

Some passengers were on the train at the time of the crash and are currently being taken to their destinations.

One person was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

