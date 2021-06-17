North Austin paddleboarder rescue transitions into recovery mode

Austin police are investigating after a paddleboarder fell into a lake in North Austin and did not resurface.

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a paddleboarder who fell into a North Austin lake has transitioned into recovery mode.

On Thursday evening, the Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department crews and STAR Flight responded to the incident at 4516 Seton Center Pkwy at about 5:40 p.m.

ATCEMS reported that a person fell off a paddleboard at Quarry Lake and did not resurface.

ATCEMS deployed rescue swimmers for surface & recon search while STAR Flight performed an aerial search.

As of 6:13 p.m., ATCEMS reported that all rescue swimmers were out of the water and the incident had been turned over to Law Enforcement.

AFD says help from the Austin Police Dive Team has been requested.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for more updates.