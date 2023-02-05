Officers stop kidnapping attempt at North Austin store

A child told a store employee she had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were still in the store.

AUSTIN, Texas — Five police officers were able to stop a kidnapping at a North Austin store on Tuesday, the Austin Police Department said.

According to Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, On July 25, officers responded to a “check welfare urgent” call in the 8000 block of Shoal Creek Blvd. A child told a store employee she had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were still in the store.

Officer Cody Carr and Officer Callie Wolfe arrived on the scene and located multiple suspects inside a vehicle in the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop, Chacon said. They detained the suspects involved and requested additional officers for assistance.

This story was on it's way to become every parent's worst nightmare but thanks to these brave officers and their quick response to the situation, we were able to reunite the child with her family.



Officer Rachel Stahlke and Officer Julian Vasquez arrived and searched the store for an additional suspect, who was also located. Officer Omer Ahmad also responded to the scene and assisted in detaining the suspects.

One suspect was arrested, while charges are pending on the others.

“These five officers’ swift response, situational awareness and excellent communication stopped a kidnapping attempt, captured the perpetrators and safely reunited a child with her family,” said Chacon.