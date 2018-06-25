AUSTIN -- H-E-B has confirmed that one of their stores located in North Austin will be closed Monday after the store experienced a fire late Sunday night. It has been cleared to reopen on Tuesday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters responded an H-E-B located on 10710 Research Blvd. around 12:09 a.m. Monday.

AFD said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the power supply to a computer inside the store.

About 30 employees and customers were inside the store during the fire but no one was injured, according to AFD. H-E-B told KVUE the pharmacy and store are closed and will reopen Tuesday pending health department clearance.

The minor fire closed the store and pharmacy June 25.
"We apologize for the temporary inconvenience the minor fire in the H-E-B #17 pharmacy department located at 10810 Research Blvd. has caused our loyal customers," H-E-B said in a statement.

Pharmacy customers can call 512-794-8227 to re-route their prescription to any of the four nearby H-E-B pharmacies. Customers may also reach out to any other store pharmacy to have their prescription transferred temporarily for pick-up Monday. Here are the nearby locations:

  • Far West: 512-502-8801
  • Spicewood Springs: 512-506-9250
  • Palmer and Mopac: 512-339-6644
  • Parmer: 512-249-8316

All locations' pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

