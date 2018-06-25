AUSTIN -- H-E-B has confirmed that one of their stores located in North Austin will be closed Monday after the store experienced a fire late Sunday night. It has been cleared to reopen on Tuesday.
According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters responded an H-E-B located on 10710 Research Blvd. around 12:09 a.m. Monday.
AFD said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the power supply to a computer inside the store.
About 30 employees and customers were inside the store during the fire but no one was injured, according to AFD. H-E-B told KVUE the pharmacy and store are closed and will reopen Tuesday pending health department clearance.
"We apologize for the temporary inconvenience the minor fire in the H-E-B #17 pharmacy department located at 10810 Research Blvd. has caused our loyal customers," H-E-B said in a statement.
Pharmacy customers can call 512-794-8227 to re-route their prescription to any of the four nearby H-E-B pharmacies. Customers may also reach out to any other store pharmacy to have their prescription transferred temporarily for pick-up Monday. Here are the nearby locations:
- Far West: 512-502-8801
- Spicewood Springs: 512-506-9250
- Palmer and Mopac: 512-339-6644
- Parmer: 512-249-8316
All locations' pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.