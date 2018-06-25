AUSTIN -- H-E-B has confirmed that one of their stores located in North Austin will be closed Monday after the store experienced a fire late Sunday night.

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters responded an H-E-B located on 10710 Research Blvd. around 12:09 a.m. Monday.

Update 10710 Research. HEB. Fire has been extinguished. Crews working on removing smoke from store. No injuries. Approx 30 employees and customers were inside store at time of fire. Staff did great job of evacuating everyone prior to our arrival. Fire confined to office area pic.twitter.com/J5MMry23DU — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 25, 2018

AFD said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the power supply to a computer inside the store.

Final Update 10710 Research HEB. Fire cause was accidental, electrical short in power supply to computer. Fire damage to desk area, extensive smoke damage to pharmacy. HEB is working to reopen store sometime later this morning. pic.twitter.com/aWfC8zx4zl — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 25, 2018

About 30 employees and customers were inside the store during the fire but no one was injured, according to AFD. H-E-B told KVUE the pharmacy and store are closed and will reopen June 26 pending health department clearance.

The minor fire closed the store and pharmacy June 25.

Juan Rodriguez, KVUE

"We apologize for the temporary inconvenience the minor fire in the H-E-B #17 pharmacy department located at 10810 Research Blvd. has caused our loyal customers," H-E-B said in a statement.

Pharmacy customers can call 512-794-8227 to re-route their prescription to any of the four nearby H-E-B pharmacies. Customers may also reach out to any other store pharmacy to have their prescription transferred temporarily for pick-up Monday. Here are the nearby locations:

Far West: 512-502-8801

Anderson Mill: 512-506-9250

Palmer and Mopac: 512-339-6644

Parmer: 512-249-8316

All locations' pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

