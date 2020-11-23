1 hospitalized after car crashes into North Austin building

The person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in North Austin Sunday.

It happened in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive around 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 22.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics found one unconscious patient on the scene. The person was transported to the Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Battalion Chief Matt Cox with the Austin Fire Department captured photos of the scene and shared them with KVUE.

PHOTOS: Car crashes into North Austin building 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

No other information was made available at this time. Check back for updates.