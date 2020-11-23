1 hospitalized after car crashes into North Austin building

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in North Austin Sunday.
It happened in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive around 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 22.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics found one unconscious patient on the scene. The person was transported to the Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Battalion Chief Matt Cox with the Austin Fire Department captured photos of the scene and shared them with KVUE.
No other information was made available at this time. Check back for updates.
