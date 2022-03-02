North Austin apartment complex without gas during winter storm

The gas was reportedly turned off for maintenance Tuesday, but crews weren't able to fix the issue before the storm hit.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some North Austin residents are having to face Thursday night's bitter cold temperatures without hot water.

Residents at the Magnolia Court Apartments off of Highway 290 and Cameron Road said their complex turned the gas off for maintenance on Tuesday. However, work crews weren't able to get to the complex and fix the issue by the time the winter storm hit Wednesday.

Luckily, residents did have power so they didn't go without heat Wednesday and will be able to stay warm.

One resident, Nicholl Varga, said the timing of the maintenance is disappointing and an inconvenience.

"If this was something that they could have like, they chose to do this," Varga said. "They could have picked a better time to do this, wait until after this winter storm passes rather than the day before."

The complex reportedly told residents Wednesday night that a crew should be back on the job Thursday morning to fix the issue so residents can get gas and hot water back as soon as possible.