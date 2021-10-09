Fire at Austin apartment complex displaces 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin.
It happened on North Hills Drive near MoPac and Far West Boulevard in the early morning hours of Sept. 10. The Austin Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at around 2:15 a.m.
The apartment complex is the Grove at Northwest Hills at 3517 North Hills Drive.
A total of three apartments were damaged and five people were displaced by the fire.
No injuries were reported.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: