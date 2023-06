The incident happened near the Nordstrom on Sunday afternoon, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — At least one person is in custody after someone was robbed at gunpoint near the Nordstrom at Domain Northside in North Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at 3111 Palm Way. Witnesses reported seeing a white sedan flee the scene.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

They could not confirm if there were more suspects involved.

No other information is available at this time.