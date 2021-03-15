Hateful messages were spray-painted on the windows and outdoor tables of the ramen restaurant overnight.

SAN ANTONIO — The Noodle Tree restaurant opened later than usual Sunday afternoon after vandals spray painted racist and anti-mask messages on the windows and tables outside the UTSA-area business.

By Sunday afternoon, messages including “Go back 2 China” and “No masks” were in the process of being washed away with the help of friends of the business owner, Mike Nguyen, and strangers alike. Nguyen told KENS 5 the vitriol it’s something he’s had to deal with his whole life.

"The funny thing is, I’m not even Chinese, I’m half Vietnamese, half French,” Nguyen said outside his restaurant Sunday.

The vandalism came after Governor Greg Abbott rescinded the statewide mask mandate that had been in place for nearly a year. Nguyen, an outspoken critic of Abbott, said the vandalism will not deter him from enforcing his mask policy. He said his stance from the outset of the pandemic has been the safety of his staff, himself, and the community over profits.

The pandemic has affected Nguyen personally. In addition to battling lymphoma while running a popular restaurant, Nguyen said he lost a loved one to Coronavirus. He said the stakes are far too high to not request his patrons wear a mask if they eat indoors.

"If they don’t want to wear a mask that’s okay,” he said. "They can dine outside or order to go.”

Nguyen believes his convictions on the rescission of the mask mandate and his outspokenness on the governor’s handling of the pandemic may have sparked the vandalism.

"Regardless of what your beliefs are, it shouldn’t have to get to that point where you wish death upon somebody,” Nguyen said. "That’s what kind of enraged me was, you don’t even know who I am. All I’m trying to do is the right thing.”

The community swiftly rallied around Nguyen and his business. On social media, many wrote messages of encouragement. One person wrote, “please know these bigots are outnumbered!” While others expressed sadness and anger that someone would vandalize the business.

Andrea Dierkhising said her husband got a text from Nguyen asking how to remove the paint, but soon, others began showing up asking how they could help.

The presidents of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance and Asian American Alliance of San Antonio offered a joint statement following the incident:

“The San Antonio Asian American community stand in unity with our fellow Asian American and support their right and freedom to express their lawful opinions without fear of retribution.

This ugly display of hate and ignorance that was perpetrated on the Noodle Tree Restaurant has no place in San Antonio where the diversity of our community is embraced by our residents. We ask that all San Antonians support a fellow American’s right to free speech.

We call for the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department investigate this hate crime and bring the criminal(s) to face justice. This ignorant act had not only damaged a business, but it also dishonored the distinguished reputation of San Antonio.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the rest of city council unanimously passed a resolution condemning COVID-19 hate speech. Some of the jargon in the resolution was tagged on Nguyen’s business. Nirenberg in May explained that the resolution was necessary as the country saw a rise in hate crimes against Asians and Jews.

Death wishes & racist slurs were spray painted on the windows of @Noodletreetx overnight.



Thank you to all the neighbors who showed up to help & proved that we're better than this one hateful act.



We must work together to eradicate racism from our city.https://t.co/mk4WXI07xF — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 15, 2021

Mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse posted to Facebook Sunday saying he had dropped off money to the business to fund meals. He encouraged people to give the business service to let the vandals and Nguyen know that the hateful messages were not the spirit of the city.