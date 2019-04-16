AUSTIN, Texas — A nonprofit is sending crews into the homes of cancer patients to clean them for free.

Vacuuming and scrubbing the tub are chores that are easily taken for granted.

“I'm a clean freak and I like to make sure my house is clean,” said Stephanie Reyes, who's battling cancer.

That’s only until you can't clean your home for yourself.

“It zaps you,” said Reyes. “There's a lot of times literally when I come home, I get on my recliner and I fall asleep because I just don't have the energy to do anything and so much less keep up with my kids and my home and everything it takes to run a family.”

Reyes was diagnosed with breast cancer in November and now she's going through chemo. Because of it, the wife and mother of two said housework had fallen by the wayside.

“Cleaning the tub and toilets – those simple things just weren't getting done,” said Reyes.

It's all added to her stress.

“Yes, because I would want to get up and do it myself and every time I'd get up I'd feel breathless,” said Reyes.

But, now she has help. Goldilocks Cleaning Services is cleaning Reyes’ home for free.

“It's a blessing and a Godsend because it has been very, very helpful for us because otherwise the stuff wouldn't get done,” said Reyes.

The company services the Austin-area and joined the nationwide organization Cleaning for a Reason about a year ago.



“Just that look on a person’s face after cleaning. I mean you can't put a price to that,” said Jillien Brown, owner of Goldilocks Cleaning Services. “I can't even put words to it.”

They’re helping lift a burden off those in the fight of their lives.

“I want more people to know about it so they can have that help and it's one less thing that they have to worry about when they go through their cancer,” said Reyes.

Thursday marks the start of National Cleaning for a Reason week. It runs from April 18 to April 24 and is recognized by Gov. Greg Abbott and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Those interested in the service can sign up here.

