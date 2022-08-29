Nonprofit group helps local elementary school roll out the year right with free skateboards

Grade-schoolers at Oak Springs Elementary are getting some love from the national organization, Can'd Aid.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to tear children away from their video games, iPhones and the TV. Experts say kids average seven hours of screen time per day, and only one in five gets the daily recommended amount of exercise.

One nonprofit is going around the country, making sure kids have an opportunity to get outside and get active. It even helped one elementary school in East Austin start the school year off right.

Dozens of volunteers with the nonprofit organization Can'd Aid spent hours putting together skateboards to donate to local students. Organizers say it's one way to give back and keep a wave of good will rolling along.

For longtime skater Dan Mangieri, the labor of love is personal. He started skating at a young age, and says it helped him find a community where he felt safe and accepted.

"Skateboarding for me was building a persona, the music I liked, and the clothes I wore, and friends I made along the way," he said. "I think that's the biggest part of it, you know, is getting people out of their comfort zones a little bit and then everything takes off naturally from there."

Once the boards were finished, off they went to Oak Springs Elementary. During a special assembly, fourth- and fifth-graders were fitted with helmets and allowed to pick out a cool new board of their very own.

A skateboarding professional was on hand to help them learn the right stance on the deck, and to show off a few moves.

While there were a few wipeouts, the kids were stoked to learn something new and fun, and say their skateboard adventures are just beginning.