Non-profit organization on a mission to help send 4-year-old battling cancer to Disney World

Xander Keith was first diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at 10 weeks old. Years after being in remission, the cancer has returned.

JARRELL, Texas — Xander Keith's parents describe their four-year-old son as a fighter.

At 10 weeks old in May 2019, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma -- a cancer most commonly found in babies.

Xander has endured several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy treatments along with surgery to remove the tumor. Months later in November, he was declared cancer free, according to his mother, Linsey Keith.

However, fast-forward to January 2023, the Keith's learned their Xander wasn't out of the woods.

"We thought we were done," said Keith.

The cancer had returned.

"Thankfully they were able to get it (tumor) all, so he's back in remission but due to his -- being stage 4 high risk, he has to do treatment," said Keith.

The emotional burden has weighed on the Keith's, who had thought the nightmare was behind them.

"Being a new mom and this happening -- it was really hard, I guess, being of a young age. Thankfully, he didn't know what he was going through. He still doesn't completely understand what he is going through," Keith said.

As the family anxiously awaits any news to come regarding their Xander's health, One Campaign at a Time -- a non-profit organization -- decided to step in and help relieve them of some of their burdens.

A fundraiser has been set up in Xander's honor to send he and his family to Disney World.

The goal to get them there is $5,000.

"I know that he would be over the moon to see that people have helped him get there will make sure that he knows that it was a lot of people who supported him getting into Disney," said Keith.

If you would like to help Xander, you can click this link.

