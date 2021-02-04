Authorities said Noah Green lived in Indiana, but we found out he played football for and graduated from Christopher Newport University.

WASHINGTON — The man whom authorities said rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them, graduated from Christopher Newport University.

According to Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, around 1 p.m. Friday, a vehicle slammed into two officers at a checkpoint on Constitution Avenue on the Northside of the Capitol complex near the Russell Senate Office Building.

Pittman said the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, “exited the vehicle with a knife in hand” and lunged toward police. At least one of the officers then opened fire, hitting Green.

Green and both officers were taken to the hospital, where one of the officers, William "Billy" Evans, died. Green was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

Although authorities said Green lived in Indiana, we found out he had connections to Hampton Roads.

A spokesman for Christopher Newport confirmed he graduated from the university in 2019 with a degree in Finance. The spokesman also said Green played on CNU's football team in the fall 2017 and fall 2018 seasons.

According to Green's profile page on CNU Athletics' site, he was a defensive back from Covington, Va., where he attended Alleghany High School.

What led to Green's actions on Friday remain under investigation. Investigators were digging into the suspect’s background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.